Better Business Bureau warns of storm chasers

Weekend storms produced thunderstorms, flooding, and heavy rains across the state.

As people begin to look at the damage, the Better Business Bureau (BBB) wants to remind you to beware of “storm chasers” and

out-of-town contractors soliciting business.

BBB offers the following tips to help you avoid a scam:

• Check your insurance. Talk with your insurance agent to find out about your coverage and filing requirements. Make sure to save copies of your receipts.

• Ask BBB. Click HERE or call 502.583.6546 to find out a company’s BBB Business Profile. This information includes the BBB rating, contact information, BBB customer complaints, and more.

• Get quotes in writing. Try to get at least 3-4 quotes in writing. Be wary of any quote that seems unusually low or high compared to the others.

• Check for licensure. Businesses must be licensed. Contact the Revenue Commission at 502.574.4860 to check out a company’s licensure.

• Get a copy of the contract. Make sure to get a copy of your contract. Read over it carefully and ask questions on anything you do not understand. The contract should detail all the work, costs, pay schedule, and projected completion date. The contract should also state who will obtain the proper permits.

• Don’t pay the full amount upfront. If a company demands full payment upfront, stay away.

• Resist high-pressure sales tactics. Don’t feel pressured to hire someone on the spot. Allow yourself time to do your research before you sign a contract.

• Beware of accepted payment methods. Watch out for businesses that only want cash. Pay by a credit card or check whenever possible.

