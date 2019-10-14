Bevin, Beshear speak at Harlan County Bicentennial Festival

Matt Bevin and Andy Beshear both headed to eastern Kentucky for the Harlan County Bicentennial Festival.

The gubernatorial candidates each took time to address the crowd during the festival's last day.

Democrat Andy Beshear spoke on the opioid epidemic and other challenges he believes Kentuckians must work together to overcome.

"In Kentucky, our challenges are too fundamental," Beshear said. "We can't have us versus them. We can't have this side or that side. We can only have an 'us' and a 'we,' and we can only move forward together."

Republican incumbent Matt Bevin said he did not prepare a speech, but he spoke for the crowd on bringing jobs to Kentucky, abortion, and healthcare.

"These are the realities for you to understand," Bevin said. "You can blow smoke and talk, but the actions speak volumes."

WBKO-FOX will air the second live debate between Bevin and Beshear October 15 starting at 6 p.m.

Election day is November 5.