Bevin announcing changes for state salary schedule

Governor Matt Bevin is expected to announce changes to the state salary schedule Wednesday afternoon while visiting the Fayette County Probation and Parole Office in Lexington.

Bevin's office says the change will "empower" government agencies and departments to improve recruitment and retention efforts.

The announcement is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. EDT.

Bevin will be accompanied by Personnel Cabinet Secretary Thomas Stephens and Justice and Public Safety Cabinet Deputy Secretary Jonathan Grate.