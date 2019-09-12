Bevin criticizes Beshear's stance on reproductive rights

Republican Governor Matt Bevin hopes to highlight abortion in his campaign against Democratic Attorney General Andy Beshear.

Bevin criticized Beshear's pro-choice stance on abortion, saying one of Beshear's financial supporters is a doctor at Kentucky's only abortion clinic.

"I'm running against a guy, Attorney General Andy Beshear, who's strongly pro-abortion," Bevin said. "Some of his strongest financial supporters are the providers of abortions that remain here in Kentucky."

Beshear responded to Bevin's criticism, saying Supreme Court case Roe v Wade includes "reasonable restrictions, especially on late-term abortions."

Beshear said the governor wants a total ban on all abortions, including in cases of rape and incest—a stance Beshear calls extreme.