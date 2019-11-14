Gov. Bevin officially concedes; Did teachers help elect Andy Beshear?

"It seems like we've done this before but i'm going to present to you the official governor elect of the state of Kentucky, Andy Beshear," said Lt. Governor Elect, Jacqueline Coleman.

Governor elect Andy Beshear making his official announcement one hour after Bevin's concession.

"I want to thank Governor Bevin, this was a tough race but it is now over. And i appreciate the fact that his administration was already moving forward in a smooth transition," said Beshear.

Governor Bevin saying he doesn't dispute the outcome of the election.

"I'm not going to contest these numbers that have come in. It isn't fair to throw that on our legislature to try to find something that there just isn't. We know of some things but not enough to cause us to think there's going to be meaningful change," said Bevin.

Educators weighed in on what could have helped sway votes for Governor elect Beshear.

"Given it was less than 5000 votes, that gets the situation where every vote starts to matter. You think of everybody that Governor Bevin might have upset with his rhetoric who were teachers and also the spouses and families of teachers who also may have been led to vote in a different way than they other wise might have done," said professor at WKU, Dr. Joel Turner.

"So for educators across the common wealth I think this signals yes the educators help make a difference in electing Andy Beshear as our next Governor," said president of the Kentucky Education Association, Eddie Campbell. "You know, they went out in their communities, they talked to their neighbors, their friends, so I think this is the beginning of a real focus of public education here in the state of Kentucky."

Governor elect Andy Beshear now prepares his transition team with inaugural day set for December 10.

