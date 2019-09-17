Bevin plays up immigration, abortion in new ads

Kentucky Republican Gov. Matt Bevin has reinserted immigration into his reelection campaign. By doing so, he's embracing an issue that Donald Trump rode to the presidency while acknowledging that illegal immigration isn't "a huge issue" for a state far from the nation's borders.

Bevin's campaign released a TV ad this week that promotes cracking down on illegal immigration and prohibiting the creation of "sanctuary cities."

He followed up with another commercial touting his anti-abortion credentials -- another hot-button issue that has become a mainstay of his campaign.

It highlights a strategy to spotlight issues geared toward shoring up his social conservative support. The governor -- who has alienated some Kentuckians with his insults of teachers -- barely surpassed 50% of the vote against three challengers in the May GOP primary.