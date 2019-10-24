Bevin speaks on upcoming Trump visit

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WBKO/WAVE) -- Governor Matt Bevin shared his recent correspondence with President Trump while traveling in Louisville.

The incumbent Republican was in Derby City, speaking on a gas mandate affecting Jefferson and surrounding counties.

Bevin said President Trump is excited to hold a rally in Lexington November 4, the day before the election.

"It creates a lot of fun," Bevin said. "I talked to the President yesterday. He's looking forward to it. He enjoys these rallies. The people enjoy these rallies. He will find as enthusiastic a crowd at Rupp Arena as probably has ever been at Rupp Arena."

While the rally is technically a "Keep America Great" rally for President Trump, Bevin considers Trump a key ally in the 2019 election happening the day after his visit.

Bevin also said he expects visits from several of Trump's cabinet members in the near future.

 
