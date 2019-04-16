Big Clifty man arrested for allegedly shooting at his neighbor

The Grayson County Sheriff's Office says they responded to a "shots fired" call in Big Clifty at 11:03 p.m. Monday.

Deputies Mark Johnson and Rance Whobrey say 48-year-old Lional W. Cottrell had fired shots at his neighbor after he believed his neighbor was shining lights into his window. The victim said he and a friend were outside his home looking at a vehicle, when his neighbor who was just a few feet away, broke out his own window and fired shots in his direction.

The alleged shooter, Lional Cottrell, told police he had indeed broken out his own window because his neighbors were shining lights in his house. Cottrell advised that he fired several shots from a shotgun out of his bedroom window, but that he shot in the ground. Deputies discovered no evidence that indicated that he discharged the firearm into the ground.

Additionally, there was large propane tank approximately 10 feet from the window from which he shot. Cottrell was arrested at the scene, charged with Wanton Endangerment 1st Degree, and taken to the Grayson County Detention Center. Police say no one was injured in this incident.

