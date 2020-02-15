Big League BBQ Grand Opening in Bowling Green

Big League BBQ in Bowling Green had its grand opening on Saturday.

The restaurant all started with one of the three owners who had a passion for grilling and decided he wanted to take his cooking skills to the big leagues.

On Saturday all three of the owner's dream's to open a restaurant came true.

Family friends and locals walked through the doors and had the option of choosing from items like pulled pork or ribs to burgers and even catfish. The restaurant also has a salad bar.

One of the owners also had his son there on their opening day and he was pretty proud of his dad's and uncle's accomplishments.

"It feels pretty cool, I never thought it'd be this early but I'm glad it is," said Jace Carver, owner's son. "I like it, it's a nice environment, a lot of family friends can come in, can sit down and have good BBQ food and it is just nice to see."

Big League BBQ is open Tuesday through Sunday, for more information about the new restaurant you can visit their Facebook page

here.

