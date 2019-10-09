Big Temperature Changes Ahead!

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

Prepared by Shane Holinde

Wednesday, October 9, 2019

A slow warming trend takes over through late week, as we warm back into the 80s. Another system will approach late Friday bringing us more rain and an even bigger shot of cooler air for the weekend. Many spots could even wake up to lows in the upper 30s Sunday morning - even some light patchy frost is possible in more protected areas! Another system approaches by the middle of next week with another shot of rain and cool air.

Your Hometown Weather Leader Forecast...

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny and Warmer

High 82, Low 60, winds S-9

FRIDAY: Increasing Clouds, Evening Showers & T/Storms Likely

High 83, Low 45, winds SW-12

SATURDAY: Becoming Mostly Sunny, Much Cooler

High 61, Low 39, winds NW-7