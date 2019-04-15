Big Warming into Mid-Week!

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

Prepared by Shane Holinde

Monday, April 15, 2019

After some scattered frost to start our Monday, we saw lots of sunshine even though temperatures stayed on the cool side. But strong south/southwest winds will send our readings back above seasonal averages over the next few days! We'll enjoy two more nice days with fair skies Tuesday and Wednesday. The next storm system to watch comes Thursday with the threat of strong to severe storms. Easter weekend looks cooler with a few showers Friday and Saturday with highs in the 60s. At this time, Easter Sunday looks great, with abundant sunshine returning along with seasonable temperatures.

TUESDAY: Sunny, Breezy and Much Warmer

High 78, Low 56, winds SW-15, Gusts to 30

WEDNESDAY: Warm and Breezy with Increasing Clouds Late

High 80, Low 60, winds S-12, Gusts to 24

THURSDAY: Windy with Showers & T/Storms Likely

High 77, Low 51, winds S-20, Gusts to 40