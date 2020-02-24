Kentucky bill meant to increase participation in jury system passes Senate

Legislation that would add people with state-issued personal identification cards to a pool of potential jurors passed the Senate Monday by a 35-0-vote.

Sen. Robby Mills, R-Henderson, who introduced Senate Bill 132, says it will allow for a wider representation in communities' jury pool.

Legislators say the idea of expanding the pool of potential jurors has been studied for years, but the time was right to act.

Another piece of legislation (Senate Bill 2) advancing through the General Assembly this session would provide a free state-issued ID card for individuals who are at least 18 and do not have a valid driver’s license. It currently costs $30 for that ID.

Currently, an administrative arm of the Kentucky Court of Justice compiles a list of prospective jurors, drawn from people with driver’s licenses, tax rolls from individual returns and voter registration lists.

SB 132 now heads to the House of Representatives for its consideration.