Bill pre-filed to make daylight saving time permanent in Kentucky

Legislation pre-filed Monday could make "Springing Forward" and "Falling Backward" a thing of the past.

Representative Bart Rowland of Tompkinsville and Representative Brandon Reed of Hodgenville filed BR 181, which would make Daylight Saving Time (DST) permanent throughout the commonwealth, but only if Congress first passes a federal law allowing states to observe daylight saving time year-round. That would give Kentuckians more evening hours during winter months.

“Studies show that adding more light at the end of the day improves everything from traffic safety to crime and the use of electricity. I think it’s time for Kentucky to join the conversation on whether or not we’re willing to do away with the antiquated practice of changing clocks,” Rowland said.

The measure is cosponsored by Representative Brandon Reed of Hodgenville, who resides in and represents two counties in the Eastern Time Zone. Most of Rowland’s district falls in the Central Time Zone.

“After discussing this issue at length with my constituents and seeing our neighbor to the south pass this legislation, I am convinced that it’s time for Kentucky to strongly make our voice heard,” Reed said. “Kentucky should be the next state to lead on this issue and pass this legislation, which will also pressure Congress to act.”

The change isn't just about productivity. Research from the Brookings Institute indicates there is a 19 percent drop in the probability of any robbery occurring in the weeks after DST begins, and a 27 percent decrease in the robbery rate during sunset hours. Research also indicated an increased risk of heart attack following times changes. Data collected over three years from hospitals in Michigan found that on the Monday immediately after Daylight Saving Time began, there was an average of 25 percent more heart attack patients.

“After discussing this issue at length with my constituents and seeing our neighbor to the south pass this legislation, I am convinced that it’s time for Kentucky to strongly make our voice heard,” Reed said. “Kentucky should be the next state to lead on this issue and pass this legislation, which will also pressure Congress to act.”

If the legislation passed, Kentucky would join more than a dozen other states in the movement to make DST permanent.

BR 181 will be considered by the General Assembly during the 2020 legislative session.

See specific details of the measure here.