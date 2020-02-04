Bill requiring armed school officers clears House committee

A Kentucky House committee has approved a state mandate requiring police officers to be armed when assigned to schools.

The committee action Tuesday leaves an update to last year's school safety law just one vote away from clearing the legislature.

The measure was approved by the House Education Committee by a wide margin. Some lawmakers representing Louisville objected to the state mandate, saying local school districts should decide on guns on campus.

The bill also would allow counselors as well as psychologists to meet the definition of House. It's a follow-up to last year's sweeping school safety law.