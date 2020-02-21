Bill revamping assistance programs clears Kentucky House

The Kentucky House has passed a bill to revamp public assistance programs and tighten enforcement to prevent suspected fraud.

The politically divisive proposal cleared the Republican-run House on a 58-32 vote Friday. It now heads to the GOP-dominated Senate.

The sweeping measure aims to shift more people off public assistance and into the workforce.

But Democratic lawmakers objected to portions they see as punitive against the poor. The bill's sponsors include the House's top two Republican leaders.

