Black Bear invades Burkesville

Cumberland County 911 says they've received several phone calls about a small black bear running around the city of Burkesville. The bear was seen on Elm Street, the elementary school, the Minit Mart, Veterans Alley, and Cumberland Drive. Officer Craig Groce saw the bear run into the woods next to the river.

Cumberland County 911 says Fish and Wildlife has been notified about the bear sightings, and says there's nothing they can do unless the bear becomes a direct threat to people or property.

If you see the bear, stay inside your residence, or get in your car, but do not approach the bear. Do not try to feed it or shoot it. Both of those are illegal. The safest thing for you and the bear is to stay far apart.