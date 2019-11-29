Black Friday Showers Poss. Late

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

Prepared by Matt Stephens

Friday, November 29, 2019

Most of Black Friday should remain dry, but a few light rain showers could develop during the late afternoon hours, as a new storm system arrives this weekend. Otherwise, early morning shopping conditions will be slightly cool, but dry with temperatures around 40 and highs this afternoon climbing to near 50. We may once again be dealing with gusty winds and heavy rain Saturday into Saturday night. Another disturbance arrives Sunday evening with a mix of rain and snow showers possible to close out the weekend. Drier and colder air swoops in as we move out of November into December.

Your Hometown Weather Leader Forecast...

BLACK FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy with Late Day/Evening Showers

High 49, Low 42, winds NE-5

SATURDAY: Rain Likely, Thunder Possible. Breezy and Warmer

High 61, Low 48, winds S-14

SUNDAY: Windy, Sunshine Giving Way to Clouds

High 52, Low 34, winds SW-20, gusts 40

