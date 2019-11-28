Black Friday starts early for shoppers in Bowling Green

It is still Thanksgiving and some people might be still enjoying some turkey and gravy but Best Buy opened their doors for Black Friday sales at 5 PM.

Around 3 PM people began lining up around the side of best buy for a chance of getting a ticket to a doorbuster item. Customers were given one and only one ticket for the item they desired and were guaranteed those items until 8 PM.

If a customer did not claim the item they had a ticket for those items that would be available for the general public.

One shopper waiting in line had her family move up Thanksgiving so she could get some deals.

"We actually moved our thanksgiving so we could do it earlier so we could be here shopping," said Blair Bruington, shopper.

And what was she waiting in line for?

"Well, today we are getting a computer that you save $100 dollars on and then we are getting a 58 inch TV. That saves two hundred and 80 dollars and it is for my grandparents," added Bruington

TVs seemed to be the item most people wanted and some even took two people to carry them out of the store.

The general manager at Best Buy in Bowling Green said for anyone who wants to keep up with the deals that are going on the next few days to download the Best Buy app.

Best Buy will open its doors at 8 AM on Friday.