Peaceful Black Lives Matter protests take place in Glasgow

Over 200 protesters made their way to the square in Barren County on Tuesday to protest about the recent deaths of Breonna Taylor and George Floyd. Protesters laid on the ground for 8 minutes and 46 seconds, to symbolize the amount of time a knee was in the neck of Floyd.

"I think that we just need to have hope and continue to work in our communities, and build communities and do good work," said LaToya Drake.

A Black Lives Matter vigil is taking place at the Barren County courthouse. The square has been closed with signage for the vigil. I’ll be live on 13 News at 5 with the latest. pic.twitter.com/bkdqfwdyzt — Brandon Jarrett (@Brandon13News) June 2, 2020

"This is all about all black lives and we are wanting to be heard and hopefully justice will be served," said event organizer, Sharmisha Childress.

"We should no longer be in a supremacist type of government when we are all equal. Supremacy has ruled long enough it's about equality," said event participant.

"Beautiful city of Glasgow man, everybody loves it here in Glasgow. It's such a peaceful place. Everybody here in Glasgow we are one big family," said event participant.

"We are hear for a peaceful protest, so our voice can be heard. So that people know that to stop killing our people. Our black lives do matter," said event participant.

"I don't think it's right what they're doing to black people. Literally that person was on the ground saying I can't breathe and they killed him for no reason. Innocent black people nowadays are being killed for no reason," said event participant.

Some photos provided by: El Osito Films



