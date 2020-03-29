Black Sheep Diner gives back to local communities

Local restaurants in Auburn, Kentucky joined together to provide surrounding counties free meals during a difficult time.

"It is just to help a lot of people that are hurting and help them along. I think it will all get better, I know it will," said Elmer Swarzy, Country Breeze Market.

The Black Sheep Diner decided they wanted to give back to the community that has helped them so much. On Saturday, they accepted take out orders and even delivered orders to Auburn, Franklin and Logan County.

The diner had a group of volunteers that included neighbors, friends and city commissioners putting meals together.

"We prepared today Salsberry steaks and chicken and dressing, mashed potatoes, green beans, and corn to serve back to the community; especially to those in need that can't quite get out and that are having a hard time struggling right now," said Michelle Webb owner and operator of Black Sheep Diner.

The Black Sheep Diner has also been donating food every week to a local nursing home.