Blackjewel hearing continues this week

Three days of a hearing produced no new answers for miners protesting coal company Blackjewel.

The hearing is taking place in Charleston, West Virginia, but miners have been listening in from their camps on the train tracks.

One key element of the hearing is whether the coal being blocked will continue to qualify as hot goods. If Blackjewel's lawyers can prove the company was paying miners when the coal was mined, the judge could order it moved.

Miners said they will remain at their camp regardless of the hearing's outcome, which could come later this week.