Blackjewel miners protesting could learn fate of coal in evidentiary hearing

Former Blackjewel miners are travelling to Charleston, West Virginia for an evidentiary hearing on coal protestors have been blocking in Harlan County for six weeks.

Former employees protesting lack of pay and other transgressions set up camp to block Blackjewel coal from leaving the mines on July 29.

Blackjewel declared bankruptcy on July 1.

An evidentiary hearing is scheduled for Wednesday September 4 to determine whether the coal will remain or if it must be moved.

Miners said they will stay on the tracks regardless until they receive the money they're owed.

A number of charitable groups from across the state and the country have contributed to support miners as they continue protests.