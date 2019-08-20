Blackjewel protests enter fourth week

Former Blackjewel Miners remain on the tracks in Harlan County, asking for wages and answers—both of which they say the bankrupt coal company owes them.

Blackjewel declared bankruptcy on July 1 this year, leaving miners hanging without pay or access to benefits. Some miners indicated money had actually left their accounts after it had been deposited.

The protests on the track originally began as miners sought to block coal from leaving the area. They recognized the coal as belonging to them, since they mined it and never received compensation for their work.

Miners brokered a deal with CSX so the train company could remove their locomotive from the tracks without the coal.

Certain Blackjewel assets have been sold, meaning some workers could be sent back to work. At least one buyer has promised to compensate Blackjewel miners for their work, but protestors say they will continue fighting until they have proof.

A number of politicians have sharply criticized Blackjewel since the bankruptcy.

Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear said his office began working with miners days after the bankruptcy announcement. In mid-July, he issued a joint statement<.a> to the U.S. Office of the United States Trustee, citing the stories of miners who had been adversely affected by the bankruptcy.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Blackjewel's actions were illegal.

"The company obviously violated the law," McConnell said. "They need to be paid, and they need to be paid quickly."

McConnell also praised Governor Matt Bevin's support of the miners.

Bevin took to social media, asking people to donate to support groups for those protesting in Harlan County.