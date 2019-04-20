Blaze Pizza hosting a statewide fundraiser for Make-A-Wish

Blaze Pizza is hosting a statewide fundraiser for Make-A-Wish.

This is the third year Blaze Pizza has hosted this event and will be donating 20 percent of proceeds back to the organization with a goal of reaching a $10,000 total donation.

By reaching their goal, Blaze Pizza will be able to grant a wish to a Kentucky kid battling a critical illness.

In addition to the all-day fundraiser, the team at the Bowling Green location presented Seth Green, a local "wish kid" his wish to go to Hawaii.

Funds raised from this event last year were used to help fund his trip and Blaze is hoping to reach their goal again this year so they can support a wish for another child in 2019.

All Blaze Pizza locations in Kentucky (Lousiville, Lexington, and Bowling Green) and the Southern Indiana location in Clarksville are participating in the fundraiser during their regular Saturday operating hours.