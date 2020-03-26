BlueCotton announces plans to begin production of surgical masks

BlueCotton is excited to announce the production of surgical masks

effective immediately. Beginning Wednesday, March 25th, BlueCotton has repurposed embroidery equipment and personnel to begin production of surgical masks. We’ve committed to donate our initial production of these masks to first responders in Warren County. Our shift in production came in response to a request from the Warren County Sheriff’s Office. Production will begin on March 26th, with the initial deliveries on Friday, March 27th.

BlueCotton has a passion to support the people we live and work around each day. In the last week through the sale of Team Kentucky t-shirts, BlueCotton has raised over $10,000 to donate to United Way of Southern Kentucky for local food pantries. We know the creation of these masks is another way to give back to our community in a meaningful way.

BlueCotton.com has been operating for nearly three decades in Bowling Green providing custom screen printed and embroidered apparel for clubs, groups and organizations including uniforms and apparel for first responders, hospitals, military, food service, transportation and manufacturers.

“We are so appreciative of the BlueCotton team for stepping up to the challenge and donating these masks during this time of crisis,” said Warren County Sheriff Brett Hightower. “After contacting BlueCotton on Tuesday inquiring about their ability to produce masks for our officers in the field, Mike Coffey and his team came through with a prototype on Wednesday and will have our full order available on Friday.”

BlueCotton, established in 1991, is a locally owned and operated e-commerce company serving customers all over the country specializing in custom t-shirts and embroidery. Recently TheBlueCottonBoutique.com launched to provide BlueCotton’s customers with an option to purchase retail designs ranging from collegiate, Greek, Kentucky and local high schools. Follow BlueCotton.com on Facebook (@BlueCotton) and Instagram (@BlueCotton). You can also follow TheBlueCottonBoutique on Facebook (@BoutiqueBlueCotton) and Instagram (@BlueCotton.Boutique) for first looks at new merchandise.