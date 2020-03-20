BlueCotton launches "Team Kentucky" t-shirt; proceeds benefit local food pantries

BlueCotton launches the "Team Kentucky" t-shirt In partnership with United Way of Southern Kentucky. 100% of the proceeds from the sale of the design will benefit local food pantries, which have been deemed the greatest need in our 10-county region during this national crisis.

The t-shirt is $11.99 and available in toddler, youth and adult sizes. All

orders will be shipped in order to adhere to recommended social distancing guidelines.

Visit TheBlueCottonBoutique.com to purchase.

“BlueCotton and our employees are grateful to be a part of this community and so happy to help our neighbors in this urgent time of need,” said Mike Coffey, CEO of BlueCotton.

You can follow TheBlueCottonBoutique on Facebook (@BoutiqueBlueCotton) and Instagram (@BlueCotton.Boutique).