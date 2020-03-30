BlueCotton making masks for Warren County Sheriff's Office

BlueCotton has started making protective masks for the Warren County Sheriff's Office.

The decision to produce the masks came as personal protective equipment such as masks continue to be in short supply due to COVID-19.

Warren County Sheriff Brett Hightower reached out to BlueCotton, to see if a local supplier could assist the department in putting a barrier between officers and potential exposure.

"We know that just as our profession is, we're going to have to be exposed to some degree," Hightower said. "So we're just trying to use any of our resources here that we can to help mitigate so of those contacts we have with individuals."

The Sheriff's Office received its first order of masks on Friday, March 27. The office currently has about one mask per employee.

The masks provided by BlueCotton are washable and allow officers to clean and reuse them.

"We really appreciate Blue Cotton stepping up to be there for us in the time of need," Hightower said.

The hope is that BlueCotton will be able to mass-produce the masks and make them available to other law enforcement agencies, emergency management and members of the community.