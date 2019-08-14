BlueCotton selling shirts supporting BG East in Little League World Series

One of Bowling Green's own All Star teams has advanced to the Little League World Series, and a local business has created a way for fans to support the boys.

BlueCotton is making shirts in support of BG East Little League.

One design lists the team members' numbers, as well as their new designation as the Great Lakes Champions.

The other design is in support of Mason Goodnight, who was a part of the team before passing away in 2017. His number was 11.

The proceeds from those "MG 11" shirts will benefit the team.

"This is a huge accomplishment for the boys. We are quite invested as one of our partners here, his son's on the team. So we're a little bit more invested than usual but we do like supporting our community and just highlighting the great things that are happening," said Julie Denton-Price, a BlueCotton partner.

To purchase one of the T-shirts, you can head over to this website.

To donate to the GoFundMe for the team, visit this link.

The team will play Coon Rapids Thursday night in Williamsport, Penn. at 6 p.m. Central.