Bluegrass Cellular announces annual scholarship recipients.

Elizabethtown, KY (WBKO)-- Twelve students from Central Kentucky have been rewarded one of Bluegrass Cellular’s annual $1,500 scholarships to provide funds for their upcoming college tuition.
In addition, a one-time scholarship has been awarded to Brianna Meeks in memory of Shelby Goode, a former Bluegrass Cellular employee who passed away.
The Bluegrass Cellular scholarship is now in its eighth year and is part of the company’s annual initiative to support deserving, local, college-bound high school seniors.
The 2019 Bluegrass Cellular Scholarship recipients include:
• Lauren Barns – Logan County High School
• Sophia Baumgarten – Bowling Green High
• Emma Bell – LaRue County High School
• Hannah Brown – Metcalfe County High School
• Alayna Collins – Monroe County High School
• Sarah Cooper – LaRue County High School
• Addison Loy – Russell County High School
• Brianna Meeks – Marion County High School (Shelby Goode Memorial Scholarship)
• Hailey Overstreet – North Hardin High School
• Payton Riggins – Russell County High School
• Taylor Smith – Washington County High School
• Matthew Thompson – Muhlenberg County High School
• Nathan Wilson – Meade County High School
The Bluegrass Cellular Scholarship Program is offered on an annual basis. Recipients are chosen based on their academic achievements, school/community involvement, scholarship essays, letters of recommendation and financial need. All scholarship winners live and attend high school within Bluegrass Cellular’s 34-county home-service area.
For additional information about the scholarship program, contact Mackenzie Riordan, PR and Event Specialist, at 270-765-6361 or mriordan@bluegrasscellular.com.