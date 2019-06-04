Bluegrass Cellular announces annual scholarship recipients.

Twelve students from Central Kentucky have been rewarded one of Bluegrass Cellular’s annual $1,500 scholarships to provide funds for their upcoming college tuition.

In addition, a one-time scholarship has been awarded to Brianna Meeks in memory of Shelby Goode, a former Bluegrass Cellular employee who passed away.

The Bluegrass Cellular scholarship is now in its eighth year and is part of the company’s annual initiative to support deserving, local, college-bound high school seniors.

The 2019 Bluegrass Cellular Scholarship recipients include:

• Lauren Barns – Logan County High School

• Sophia Baumgarten – Bowling Green High

• Emma Bell – LaRue County High School

• Hannah Brown – Metcalfe County High School

• Alayna Collins – Monroe County High School

• Sarah Cooper – LaRue County High School

• Addison Loy – Russell County High School

• Brianna Meeks – Marion County High School (Shelby Goode Memorial Scholarship)

• Hailey Overstreet – North Hardin High School

• Payton Riggins – Russell County High School

• Taylor Smith – Washington County High School

• Matthew Thompson – Muhlenberg County High School

• Nathan Wilson – Meade County High School

The Bluegrass Cellular Scholarship Program is offered on an annual basis. Recipients are chosen based on their academic achievements, school/community involvement, scholarship essays, letters of recommendation and financial need. All scholarship winners live and attend high school within Bluegrass Cellular’s 34-county home-service area.

For additional information about the scholarship program, contact Mackenzie Riordan, PR and Event Specialist, at 270-765-6361 or mriordan@bluegrasscellular.com.

