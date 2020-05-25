Boaters head out to Barren River Lake for Memorial Day

Memorial Day is a day to honor those who served and lost their lives for this great nation.

This Memorial Day people are flocking to places like Barren River Lake and even in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic boaters feels safe celebrating in this way.

"I feel safe, I haven't thought about it too much. Just being out on the water hanging out with friends. There wont be many of us so I think it will be fine," said Jack Wright, Boater.

Other boaters said they felt just as safe out on the water.

"Just being with my close friends I feel safe all around and we are kind of isolated from everyone and we just get to have a great time out on the boat," said Quinten Arnold, Boater.

Boating ramps are open, but the beach at Barren River Lake State Park is closed for the rest of the year