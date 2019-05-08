Body found of missing 86-year-old Taylor County man

The Taylor County Sheriff's Office has reported the remains found off of Smith Ridge Road are believed to be of missing 86-year-old, Delmer Thomas Curry.

A Golden Alert had been issued for Curry after he went missing on April 1.

Authorities had searched for him with multiple tactics -- on foot, by ATV, and according to our sister station, WKYT, by horseback and with dogs as well.

The Sheriff's Department received a call from a man working on his fence Tuesday, May 7, when he found a deceased person.

Authorities were lead down a fence row to the body's location.

They say Curry was approximately 400 to 500 yards from his home, and approximately 100 to 150 yards from Smith Ridge Road.

His body was sent to the State Medical Examiner's Office.

The Sheriff's Department says they'll follow up the case with a death investigation pending the examiner's office.