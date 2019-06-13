Boil Water Advisory for parts of Monroe County

A Boil Water Advisory is in effect for a portion of Monroe County.

The Monroe County Water District says this affects customers from 9458 Center Point Road to the end of Ham and Honey Road. This includes Pitcock Branch, Muse Hollow, Elbow Bend and Brown Road, as well as 6436 Meshack Road and 5802 Meshack Road.

This is due to a six-inch main water line break. The water district says customers should bring their water to a "rolling boil" for at least three minutes to be safe.