Bojangles' offering free sweet tea to healthcare workers and first responders

To show its appreciation to those in the community working to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, Bojangles’ is giving away any size of its Legendary Iced Tea to healthcare workers, first responders and law enforcement no purchase necessary.

The promotion kicked off Tuesday and will run through National Iced Tea Day on June 10.

“This is just one sweet way we can thank those on the frontlines of the current crisis,” said Ken Reynolds, Director of Corporate and Community Affairs for Bojangles’. “We hope our signature legendary iced tea will bring a little joy to their days and provide a well-deserved, refreshing break from their tireless commitment to the health of our communities.”

Healthcare workers, first responders and law enforcement will just need to show their credentials to receive the deal at any participating Bojangles’ restaurant.

Bojangles’ restaurant teams have assisted with kids programs, fed local hospital staff and donated dinner to local police stations, among other community donations throughout the company’s footprint.

“We are so proud of all the ways our team members are serving and supporting their communities during these unprecedented times,” Reynolds added. “Caring for each other – in good times and bad – is what our Southern hospitality is all about.”

As an essential service, Bojangles’ locations throughout the Southeast remain open to serve the company’s delicious one-of-a-kind Southern menu via drive-thru, takeout and delivery through DoorDash and Postmates as available. The company continues to reinforce its existing high standards for cleanliness and good handwashing techniques,

while consulting real-time information and resources provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).