Bonnaroo Music Festival attendee dies after medical complications

Officials in Tennessee confirm a 27-year-old man attending this year's Bonnaroo Music Festival has died.

In a release from Bonnaroo Organizers in cooperation with the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office, officials say on Saturday, a medical team responded to a situation in a nearby campsite, where the Bonnaroo Medical team and Coffee County Emergency Services were on scene within minutes.

Officials say a 27-year-old patron camping with his father was unresponsive and the medical team administered CPR and the man was taken to the hospital.

According to officials the man had an underlying medical condition and died.

In their release, Bonnarroo officials say, "The well-being of our patrons, staff, volunteers and artists is our primary concern, and we work diligently to ensure the safest festival possible. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends."

The man's identity has not been released at this time.