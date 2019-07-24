Bonus July Weather To Continue

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

Prepared by Chris Allen

Wednesday, July 24, 2019

Pleasant weather took the reigns Tuesday, with lots of sunshine, cooler temperatures, and lower humidity levels. That combination will make for some of the coolest nights in over a month! Many places will wake up to temps in the 50s Wednesday morning under clear skies. Sunshine warms us into just the low 80s once again Wednesday afternoon. High pressure will bring us more sunny days and cooler, more comfortable nights into late week. A slow warming trend develops late week, with muggier air eventually returning this weekend. Rain chances creep back into the picture early next week.

Your Hometown Weather Leader Forecast...

WEDNESDAY: Sunny and Pleasant

High 82, Low 59, winds N-6

THURSDAY: Sunny and Warmer

High 85, Low 61, winds NE-6

FRIDAY: Sunny and Warmer

High 88, Low 65, winds SE-5

