Booker says Trump is playing politics with coronavirus

State Senator Charles Booker from Louisville is running in the democratic primary for U.S. Senate.

Booker is a Type-1 diabetic, so among the issues he's concerned about is the coronavirus, and what he perceives to be the administration's playing politics with the issue.

"And the administration is playing politics it seems,"says Booker, "trying to minimize or keep the truth away. We realize that there are some cases coming out that would show that maybe this has been going on a little bit longer than we had thought, that it's more expansive than we thought, and so there's grounds to be concerned."