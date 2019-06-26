Born Learning trail opens at Kereiakes Park

Born Learning began in 2005 as United Way’s first national public engagement campaign.

The trail at Kereiakes Park is a series of 10 interactive signs that offer fun, active learning activities for young children and their families.

It helps parents, caregivers and communities create quality engagement opportunities when out on a stroll or visiting a local playground.

The goal of the Born Learning Trail is to turn everyday moments into learning moments.

Ann Puckett, Partner at BKD, says “ The Born Learning Trails became one of the ways that we could be involved in the community and help educate the youngest of our population about some very basic things a s their growing up in those formative years”

There are currently four Born Learning Trails in Warren County.

To learn more about the Trail Kit ordering process or to place an order, please follow this link to United Way Worldwide​