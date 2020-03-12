Both the Boys' and Girls' state tournaments suspended indefinitely by KHSAA

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. --- (WBKO) The KHSAA has announced that both the Boys' and the Girls' state tournaments have been suspended indefinitely.
In a statement released today KHSAA said quote "The Association will try and seek options for rescheduling later in the spring if at all possible, but not until after we have received collaborative approval from our Governor’s office, the Commissioner of Public Health and the Kentucky Department of Education."
Girls’ and Boys’ State Basketball Tournaments Suspended Indefinitelyhttps://t.co/YnHxjxZPqk#khsbkg #khsbkb— KHSAA Main (@KHSAA) March 12, 2020