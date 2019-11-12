Boucher asking for U.S. Supreme Court's opinion on re-sentencing

Rene Boucher and his attorney Matt Baker are asking the U.S. Supreme Court for an opinion after an appellate court vacated his 30-day jail sentence and suggested it was too lenient.

The trial court originally sentenced Boucher to 30 days in prison, a fine of $10,000 and 100 hours of community service after he pleaded guilty to attacking U.S. Sen. Rand Paul in 2017.

According to the document filed, Baker writes he believes the government is getting a “Mulligan” because the victim is a United States Senator.

In September, the Court of Appeals vacated Boucher's sentence and sent the case back to federal court for re-sentencing.

Read the full petition below.

Boucher - Petition for a Writ of Certiorari by WBKO on Scribd