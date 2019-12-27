Bowl game week: What you need to know ahead of the First Responder Bowl

The WKU Hilltoppers will arive in Dallas, Texas Friday, December 27th ahead of their match up against Western Michigan in the SERVPRO First Responder Bowl.

Before the Tops take the field they will enjoy some bowl game fun this week. This will include events at both the Dallas Mavericks gaming club and TopGolf. Not to mention a team media day.

The team will also participate in practices at SMU Stadium ahead of Monday's game.

Stay connected with 13 Sports to hear fro players, coaches, and fans throughout the weekend.