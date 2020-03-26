Bowling Green recently highlighted by secretary Ben Carson as part of a news neighbors helping neighbors campaign.

BOWLING GREEN,Ky.(WBKO)- The Bowling Green housing authority is using it's envision center to serve members of the community during the coronovirus outbreak.

The mobile grocery store is delivering groceries to residents in the neighborhood in order to practice safe social distancing.

This compassion exhibited in Bowling Green was recently highlighted by secretary Ben Carson as part of his neighbors helping neighbors campaign.

 
