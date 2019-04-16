Bowling Green Area Chamber announces 2019 ATHENA and 2019 Small Business Person of the Year

The Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday awarded the 2019 ATHENA and the 2019 Small Business Person of the Year.

Lisa Dunn, of U.S. Bank, was named the 34th recipient of the ATHENA Award. Lisa has been a Chamber Ambassador since 2008 and has been involved with several Chamber committees. She is an active United Way volunteer and a member of the Leadership Bowling Green Alumni Association and Women's Fund of South Central Kentucky.

"The ATHENA award recognizes women in our community who have been positive role models, are successful in their profession and who have contributed significantly to our community in some way, we believe Lisa portrays every quality of a true ATHENA, and we are so proud she is such a significant part of the Bowling Green community," said Chamber Chairman Steve Davis.

The nominees for the award were:

• Jean Cherry, Med Center Health

• Lisa Dunn, US Bank

• Monica Wardlow, Citizens First

The 2019 Small Business Person of the Year was awarded to Andy Robinson of Chick-fil-A.

Robinson opened his first Chick-fil-A restaurant in Atlanta, GA in 1997. One year after its opening, Robinson was awarded the prestigious Symbol of Success from Chick-fil-A recognizing exceptional sales growth. In search of a smaller community, Robinson and his family moved to Bowling Green in 2004 to open the Chick-fil-A on Campbell Lane. In 2011 Robinson was awarded a second Symbol of Success and was celebrated at the national franchise conference for achieving $8.4 million in sales for 2018. Robinson was also awarded the new Chick-fil-A franchise scheduled to open on Scottsville Road this August.

Both award recipients will be honored at the Chamber's Excellence Awards Luncheon on May 7 at 11:30 a.m. at the National Corvette Museum.