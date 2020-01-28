Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce celebrates with 85th Annual Dinner

The Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce held its 85th Annual Dinner at the Sloan Convention Center.

Over 645 local business leaders, regional partners, and special guests were in attendance.

The dinner is to celebrate the companies' achievements in economic development and growth, while acknowledging over 376 million dollars in capital investment, and over 1,000 new jobs created.

Bowling Green was ranked number one in economic development.

"Our chamber has really been the driving force of business development in our region. The capital investment and job creation really reverberate the whole regional economy and improving the quality life for our region. It's a pretty monumental task and we've been very blessed this year," said Ron Bunch,President and CEO of Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce.

Last year was the sixth year the company was nationally ranked in economic development and increase in jobs