Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce named 2019 Chamber of the Year Finalist

The Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce was named one of three finalists nationwide for the American Chamber of Commerce Executive's 2019 Chamber of the Year.

This is the sixth time in six years that the BG Area Chamber has been invited to apply for Chamber of the Year and the fourth time it has been named a national finalist.

"We are thrilled to once again be named a finalist for the Chamber of the Year Award. The invitation-only application process is rigorous and comprehensive, and we wouldn't be here without the hard work of our volunteers, our Chamber leadership, and our professional Chamber staff," said Ron Bunch, President and CEO of the Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce.

Chamber of the Year winners will be announced at the annual ACCE Convention July 14-17, 2019 in Long Beach, California.