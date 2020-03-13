Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce reschedules March events

The Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce has rescheduled all March events due to COVID-19 concerns.

The chamber released the following statement Friday:

"With the health and safety of our partners, guest and staff top of mind, the Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce is rescheduling all March events. Additionally, the SCK LAUNCH Job Fair scheduled for April 24 has been put on hold and will be reevaluated at a later date.

"Like many organizations in our community and throughout the country, the Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce is monitoring the situation closely and staying in contact with our local and state officials. We encourage the business community to be diligent in preparedness and have compiled a variety of resources that can be found on our website and social media channels to assist both individuals and businesses be prepared."

Click here for a list of chamber impacted events.

For full coverage of COVID-19 and to learn about resources available, please visit www.kychamber.com/coronavirus.