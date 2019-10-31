Bowling Green Assembly Corvette Club gives back to the Salvation Army

Thursday, members of the Assembly Corvette Club and the Salvation Army gathered at Kroger to bring a truck load of food back to the Salvation Army.

The Corvette Club has been donating food to the Salvation Army for the past 13 years, and they usually raise funds by hosting their annual car show. But that didn't happen this year because of the UAW and General Motors strike.

"Our sponsors, when we went back to them, we said 'hey we are not having a car show this year.' They instantly said 'go ahead, use the money, do what you do and we are good with it,'" said Dave Chrisley, Co-Founder, Bowling Green Assembly Corvette Club.

The club was able to provide over four thousand dollars worth of cans for the Salvation Army.

"As you know, today weather is starting to get a little cool, cold actually, and so proteins are very much needed," said Captain Michael Cox, Salvation Army.

From tuna to chili, all of the cans donated will go towards their food bank giving families a week's worth of food.

Club officials said car people not only love cars but they also just love giving back.

"The number of people this facility services in the community is astounding," added Chrisley.

The Salvation Army is not only in need of proteins but with winter heading our way they are also looking for donations of coats and blankets. They prefer them to either be brand new or gently worn.