Bowling Green Black Friday shoppings kicks off with an early morning start

Thanksgiving may be over but that just means it is time for shopping for the holidays.

Today across the globe shoppers lined up outside stores for some Black Friday shopping deals. Some stores even opened their doors early yesterday and continued sales into Friday.

Belk in Bowling green opened their doors again at 6 this morning and gave out gift cards to the first 150 people to walk through the doors. The value of the gift cards ranged from 5 to 500 dollars.

One family who walked in Belk early Friday morning has made Black Friday shopping a tradition for almost 30 years.

"I actually lived away from home for many years and this is one of the main times that we would spend time together so now I'm back but we still Black Friday shop," said Tanya, Black Friday Shopper.

The family even wore matching Black Friday T-shirts to keep up with one another.

"We are out for our traditional Black Friday shopping. We always usually try to get shirts to match, we can keep up with each other that way, and we are out to get the bargains," said Penny, Black Friday Shopper.

The big department stores aren't the only business that took part in this tradition.

Here locally a few stores participated in Black Friday sales as well.

Stores like My Friend's Place and Nat's Outdoor Sports are excited for the holiday shopping season.

"Black Friday is traditionally the big kick off to the holiday season people really start to think about the holiday season. So we have had a good start to it and look forward to the next few weeks," Said Lisa Martens, Owner of Nat's Outdoor Sports.

If you didn't get the chance to make it out for Black Friday shopping no need to worry, Small Business Saturday is tomorrow and Cyber Monday is only a few days away.