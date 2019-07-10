Board of Ethics approves special counsel to investigate complaints against city commissioner

Wednesday morning the city of Bowling Green's Board of Ethics met to discuss the approval of hiring outside counsel to investigate complaints against City Commissioner Brian "Slim" Nash.

24 complaints stemmed from Nash's charge of alcohol intoxication on May 23, 2019.

The board voted to approve the hire of attorney Stacey A. Blankenship out of Paducah, KY to investigate the ethics complaints made toward Nash.

The investigation will determine what actions will be taken toward Nash's employment as a city official.