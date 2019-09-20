Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce monthly coffee hour recognizes local businesses

The Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce hosted it's monthly coffee hour at the National Corvette Museum.

From local business representatives to the mayor, many people were in attendance. The event began with recognizing all the new businesses that have been added to a constantly growing Bowling Green.

"We recognize all of our partners. We have partners that have been with us from a little over 10 years to over 55 years. We are really blessed to have the community that we have and this just shows, " said Steve Davis, Chairman of the Board.

"We are adding many businesses and one thing we do to celebrate businesses a lot of the times is ribbon cuttings. Last year we had 100. This year we are already into our sixties. We will probably get close to 100 again," added Davis.

WBKO was also recognized at the coffee hour for being a part of the Chamber for 55 years.

