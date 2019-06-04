Bowling Green City Commission: Nash declines further comment, Denning honored for 50 years of service

Bowling Green's City Commissioners met for the first time Tuesday evening after Slim Nash's arrest for public intoxication.

Commissioner Nash told us he wanted his public apology on social media to stand for his statement at this time.

No one had reportedly signed up to make public comment in regards to Nash's arrest, but a man did approach the podium at the end of comments received without permission, speaking against him before he was guided away from the microphone.

In other news, at the beginning of the meeting, Mayor Bruce Wilkerson proclaimed June 4 to be Joe Denning Day, in honor of Commissioner Denning's public service for half a century.

He was the first African American man sworn into Bowling Green's Police Department, back in 1969.

Denning said he was surprised and thankful for the gesture.

"I only hope that I've opened the doors for other young people, of all colors, to do what they want to do, and to be associated with good people around them," Denning said. "That's my wish."

Denning said he didn't know how many more years he hoped to continue on as a city commissioner.

"I get confused when you try to set goals. Just do the very best you can every day, and hopefully, everything will turn out alright," said Denning.

Over the course of those 50 years, Denning also served as a Kentucky State Trooper, member of the Bowling Green School Board, and mayor of Bowling Green.